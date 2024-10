TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS had a snappy retort today after he was accused of bribing the electorate ahead of an election, telling opposition TDs to email him which cost-of-living payments they don’t want their constituents to receive.

During Leaders’ Questions, Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan asked if there has “ever been a more blatant attempt to buy an election”, referring to the 10 cost-of-living payments set to be paid before Christmas.

“The government parties are cockahoop with this schedule because it’s right around when most of us expect to be going to the polls. I think their glee will be short lived because bribery is a bad look,” O’Callaghan said.

O’Callaghan argued that while the supports will be very welcome, they won’t last long into the new year.

He also made reference to an analysis from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) which found that Budget 2025 will not reduce the child poverty rate.

Last month, the ESRI also published a report which found that a means-tested extra child benefit payment could potentially take 40,000 children out of poverty.

Instead however, as part of Budget 2025, the government introduced two double child benefit payments to be paid before Christmas this year to all households with children. This was done instead of increasing the rate of child benefit.

“You had a record surplus at your disposal, and all you managed to do was to tinker around the edges,” O’Callaghan said, asking the Taoiseach if he agrees with the ESRI’s assessment.

In response, Harris said: “I’d love to know which of the cost-of-living payments that will be paid out to people in all of our constituencies between now and Christmas you’d like us to cancel.”

The Taoiseach said it was his experience that people are still struggling with the cost of living.

“And actually I make no apology for giving people a little of their own money back in the here and now.”

He continued: “I’m fed up with this sneering and scoffing. Tell me which of the payments you don’t want please and let me know.

“And if any other opposition parties [feel the same], email me: simon.harris@oireachtas.ie let me know what payments you don’t want, because I’d really like to hear from you in relation to that.”

The Taoiseach added: “It’s not bribery, it’s called listening to people and delivering. It’s called acting on what they said: ‘Give us a little bit of help Simon, help us now.’

“That’s what we did.”

In response, O’Callaghan said: “Taoiseach, I want you to put in place long term supports and changes, not temporary measures. Let’s be very clear about that.”