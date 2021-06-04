#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Holohan and Donnelly to meet Limerick reps and public health doctors amid 'significant' Covid spike

The CMO has said that a local lockdown can not be ruled out but is not currently advised.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 4 Jun 2021, 7:43 AM
43 minutes ago 5,208 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457632
The CMO (L) and Health Minister (R).
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The CMO (L) and Health Minister (R).
The CMO (L) and Health Minister (R).
Image: Rollingnews.ie

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr. Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are to meet with public health officials and local representatives in Limerick amid a spike of cases in the region. 

At Wednesday’s NPHET media briefing, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health at the HSE Mid-West provided a summary on the Covid-19 situation in the Limerick area. 

She outlined that there were 740 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Limerick between May 16 and 31, with more than 65 in Clare and more than 30 in north Tipperary. 

Last night, Holohan said that the incidence rate in Limerick was 411 cases per 100,000 following a “significant increase” of cases in the county, the chief medical officer said. 

The CMO said Holohan said it is “extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice”.

Public Health Mid-West has said the spike in Limerick is connected to multiple community outbreaks connected to “high-risk social activity” such as house parties and indoor gatherings as well as workplace outbreaks caused by poor and inconsistent mask-wearing and social distancing. 

Health officials have said they do not believed the spike in Limerick has been caused by the prevalence as the so-called India variant, now referred to by the World Heath Organisation as the Delta variant. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking on Wednesday, Holohan said that “local lockdowns” can be avoided and the people in Limerick need to continue ti listen to public health messages. 

“We don’t believe that we need to be, at this point in time, advising on local lockdown measures but we would never rule out that for any particular part of the country it we felt that that was necessary,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie