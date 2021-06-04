Holohan and Donnelly to meet Limerick reps and public health doctors amid 'significant' Covid spike

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr. Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are to meet with public health officials and local representatives in Limerick amid a spike of cases in the region.

At Wednesday’s NPHET media briefing, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health at the HSE Mid-West provided a summary on the Covid-19 situation in the Limerick area.

She outlined that there were 740 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Limerick between May 16 and 31, with more than 65 in Clare and more than 30 in north Tipperary.

Last night, Holohan said that the incidence rate in Limerick was 411 cases per 100,000 following a “significant increase” of cases in the county, the chief medical officer said.

The CMO said Holohan said it is “extremely important that everyone in the Limerick region continues to adhere to the public health advice”.

Public Health Mid-West has said the spike in Limerick is connected to multiple community outbreaks connected to “high-risk social activity” such as house parties and indoor gatherings as well as workplace outbreaks caused by poor and inconsistent mask-wearing and social distancing.

Covid19 case numbers in Limerick are very concerning. I have asked @DonnellyStephen and @CMOIreland to brief all Limerick TDs and Senators tomorrow on the situation. Asking everybody to please observe good practice and get the numbers down again. — Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) June 3, 2021

Health officials have said they do not believed the spike in Limerick has been caused by the prevalence as the so-called India variant, now referred to by the World Heath Organisation as the Delta variant.

Speaking on Wednesday, Holohan said that “local lockdowns” can be avoided and the people in Limerick need to continue ti listen to public health messages.

“We don’t believe that we need to be, at this point in time, advising on local lockdown measures but we would never rule out that for any particular part of the country it we felt that that was necessary,” he said.