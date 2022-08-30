Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer x Noteworthy: Are religious property proceeds going to redress?

Noteworthy’s Maria Delaney tells Susan Daly about how over €90 million worth of properties were sold.

By Laura Byrne Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 5:30 PM
14 minutes ago 120 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5852976

Noteworthy - Explore the stories that matter to you...

“IT’S COLD HARD business.”

That is what mother and baby institution survivor Terri Harrison calls the “independent subsidiaries of massive international companies that people call religion”.

Over the past few months at our investigative platform Noteworthy, we have examined the companies associated with religious congregations and found that those involved in historic abuse have sold over 75 properties worth a total of over €90 million since 2016.

Though most religious congregations have paid redress offered for institutional child abuse, there is still a shortfall of around €105m, with over 90% of this from the Sisters of Mercy who are in the middle of transferring two further properties.

In addition, four congregations – including the Sisters of Mercy – ran Magdalene laundries but “declined to make a financial contribution” towards redress. The nuns – alongside five other congregations – are also currently in negotiations in relation to the Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme.

In HOLY LAND, Noteworthy editor Maria Delaney and business reporter Ian Curran reveal details of millions worth of property sales, show who sold what and attempt to find out where the money went. 

This week, as a bonus episode of The Explainer brought to you by Noteworthy, Susan Daly chats with Delaney about the investigation and Terri Harrison shares her thoughts on its findings.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

 

RELATED READ

This episode was put together by Susan Daly, Maria Delaney and producer Laura Byrne.

About the author:

About the author
Laura Byrne  / Assistant News Editor
@LauraByrneStory
laurabyrne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie