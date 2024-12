A TOTAL OF 2,058 arrests have been made this year in association with Operation Thor, an initiative that tackles burglaries and targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders.

Between 1 January 2024 and 11 December 2024, 2,058 arrests and 4,663 charges and summons were recorded in association with the initiative.

Commenced by gardaí in 2015, Operation Thor is designed to tackle an anticipated increase in the number of burglaries and associated criminal activity that usually occurs in the winter months.

Since Operation Thor was established, a reduction of approximately 75% in residential burglaries has been recorded between 2016 and 2023, a statement from the Department of Justice said today.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the impact of Operation Thor on residential burglaries.

Advertisement

“Incidents of burglary can be traumatic and invasive, impacting on the sense of security people feel in their own home,” McEntee said

“I would like to pay tribute to An Garda Síochána for their ongoing, concerted efforts in targeting criminals who carry out these invasive, destructive crimes. Through combatting residential burglaries, Operation Thor ensures people feel safe in their homes and communities.”

She added that the 75% reduction rate in such burglaries was “very positive” to see.

The garda crime prevention advice under Operation Thor, which is highlighted through public information campaigns and by Garda Prevention Officers includes the ‘Lock up, Light up’ campaign.

An Garda Síochána have a free property recording app: should any items be stolen, the app provides a way of reporting this to An Garda Síochána and gives the public the option to share information with gardaí for this purpose.

Text Alert enables communities to set up a group to receive alerts advising them of suspicious or criminal activity in their area. As well as ensuring awareness among users of the service, it can also lead to them reporting suspicious activity to gardaí.

Further information on the property marking app, text alert schemes and other crime prevention information can be found on the garda website.