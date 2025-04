AMY AND EOIN Martin have won Home of The Year for their converted 1970s home in Co Limerick.

The couple lifted the 2025 trophy this evening as the winner was announced. Viewers at home saw how Amy and Eoin gutted and renovated their home – which uniquely had the main living area and kitchen upstairs.

Judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Siobhán Lam commended the owners of the home, which Amy – an interior designer – had treated as a passion project.

Winners Amy and Eoin Martin with this year's trophy.

The judges commented that the home’s features and how it represented its owners made it stand out amongst the six other finalists.

The Martins' used their space wisely, which made their home stand out from the rest.

“Among the five series I have been involved in, it stood out for having the most competitive, emotionally charged, and challenging final to judge,” Bone said.

The Martins' Home in Limerick.

Lam said she was thrilled that the Martins’ home had won as it “radiates joy and it’s a perfect representation of the homeowners”.

“You could see their love and dedication to this home everywhere,” she added. “From the warm, vibrant colour palette to the delicious retro details throughout – this home ticked all the boxes.”

Viewers at home saw how Amy and Eoin gutted and renovated their home.

Amy and Eoin said they were thrilled to have won this year’s competition for their “special” home. They added that they were delighted that the judges enjoyed the home as much as they do.