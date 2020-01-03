This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 10,400 now in emergency accomodation, new figures show

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 3 Jan 2020, 3:37 PM
35 minutes ago 1,107 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953068
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF homeless people in Ireland now stands at over 10,400, official figures from the Department of Housing confirmed this afternoon.

The latest report for November stated that there are 6,696 homeless adults and 3,752 homeless children – meaning there is a total of 10,448 people without a home. This is slightly down from October’s figures which showed slightly over 10,500 were in emergency accomodation.

A total of 4,509 adults are homeless in the capital. 2,636 of these people are men and 1,873 are women. Most of those without a home in the capital are aged between 25 and 55. There are 557 people aged between 18 and 24 who are homeless. There are 89 pensioners in the capital who are in emergency accommodation, the report adds. 

The homeless crisis is not isolated to Dublin, however. The following is the number of people in emergency accommodation nationwide: 

  • Mid-East: 322
  • Midlands: 87
  • Mid-West: 369
  • North-East: 141
  • North-West: 67
  • South-East: 238
  • South-West: 592
  • West: 361

The latest report showed that a total of 1,685 families are also in emergency accomodation. 

