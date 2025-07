HOMELESS CHARITIES HAVE expressed concerns over reports that local authorities could stop families who refuse multiple social housing offers from accessing emergency accommodation.

The Irish Examiner reported yesterday that the government could give Ireland’s city and county councils the power to remove offers of homeless accommodation to those who repeatedly decline an offer of housing.

It comes as homeless figures continue to climb to record levels, with 15,747 people – including 4,844 children – living in emergency accommodation during May.

The figure includes those who live in temporary housing such as hotels, hostels, and B&Bs if they are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.

People who sleep rough are not counted in official homeless statistics, which also omit those who may be couch-surfing or homeless in hospitals or prisons, or those who are in shelter for asylum seekers or domestic violence centres.

There has been an 11% increase in homelessness over the past 12 months and a 66% increase since the last pandemic restrictions were lifted in February 2022.

The issue has re-emerged after the previous government looked at a proposal to amend the law in a bid to tackle spiralling homeless figures.

But multiple charities have said that preventing people from accessing emergency accommodation won’t lead to a decrease in those who become homeless.

All three groups that spoke to The Journal highlighted the same issues: that people tend to refuse offers for legitimate reasons, and that stopping them from accessing homeless services will lead to an increase in people sleeping rough.

Focus Ireland Director of Advocacy Mike Allen said the proposal was “a crude threat to throw families into the street” if they do not “do as they’re told” by local authorities.

He said it people tend to refuse social housing offers on “rare” occasions, which usually arise when councils don’t pay attention to requirements outlined during the assessment process, such as proximity to medical services or disability needs for children.

“In some cases, families of different nationalities turn down offers because they are in areas where there have been racist attacks and/or protests,” Allen said.

Ber Grogan, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, also pointed to people facing drug intimidation or the threat of domestic violence in certain areas.

“Nobody wants to be in emergency accommodation; it’s not your home, it’s not secure, so there are legitimate reasons why people might refuse an offer,” she said.

Grogan described the government’s proposal as a “kite-flying” exercise that does not address the undersupply of housing that is driving up homeless figures, adding that it would ultimately mean more people sleeping rough.

Dermot Murphy, Director of Services at DePaul, also explained that because of the undersupply of housing, refusals simply mean that an offer will go to someone else who may accept it.

“It’s not like that social housing is left empty – a refusal isn’t creating a problem in the system,” he said.

He said the government’s plan was “concerning” because it took away all supports for people who may become homeless.

“If someone isn’t really feeling comfortable [about an offer], or doesn’t want to move, you need to peel that back and start questioning what’s going on there instead,” he added.