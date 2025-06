A HOSEPIPE BAN currently in effect in parts of Donegal, Meath and Westmeath due to a “sharp drop in water levels” has been extended until August, despite heavy rainfall this week.

Uisce Éireann confirmed today that the water conservation order, commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban, will be in place for supplies in Milford, Co Donegal, Kells-Oldcastle in Co Meath and Mullingar in Westmeath until 4 August.

The order came into effect on 6 May.

The water conservation order bans the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities, such as watering gardens.

Other actions banned includes washing a car with a domestic hosepipe, filling or replenishing an artificial lake or pond, and filling a swimming or paddling pool.

While recent weeks have brought cooler and wetter weather, Uisce Éireann have said that water supplies in several parts of the country remain under significant pressure.

Forecasts also indicate a likely return to warmer, drier weather from next week, which could further increase demand and place additional strain on already stressed supplies.

Over 20 supplies nationally remain in drought status, according to Uisce Éireann.

“It would take several weeks of sustained rainfall to allow affected water sources to recover to normal levels,” an Uisce Éireann spokesperson said.

Margaret Attridge, Head of Water Operations with Uisce Éireann, said that some water sources “have not recovered to sustainable levels”, adding that extending the water conservation order is necessary to “protect these vulnerable supplies”.

“Nationally there are 21 locations across the country which remain in drought status across counties Westmeath, Donegal, Meath, Cork, Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Tipperary, Offaly and Laois,” Attridge said.

“That’s why we are reminding everyone – regardless of whether they are in an area under a formal order – to continue to conserve water. Every drop counts, especially as we move into what is expected to be a warmer, drier period.”