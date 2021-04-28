#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 hospital figures drop below 150

There are 47 people in intensive care.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 8:53 AM
57 minutes ago 5,464 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5422043
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital, Dublin in February.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital, Dublin in February.
File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital, Dublin in February.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THERE ARE NOW fewer than 150 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospital.

Hospitalisation figures have been gradually reducing in recent weeks. As of 8pm yesterday evening, there were 148 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country. 

There were 153 Covid patients in hospital at 8am yesterday morning. 

There are 47 people in intensive care. 

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (16), Tallaght Hospital (15) and University Hospital Limerick (14).

Almost 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland, as of official figures from Sunday.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin signed up for his Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, saying it took him “just 10 minutes to register”. 

Government yesterday approved recommendations about the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The National Immmunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) advised the use of these vaccines for people aged 50 and over.

The recommendation is also for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to be given to people under 50 if there is no other option available and for hard-to-reach communities.

Until now, the AstraZeneca vaccine was mostly restricted to people aged over 60.

The J&J vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency last month, but it has not yet been used in Ireland.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie