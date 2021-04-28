Covid-19 hospital figures drop below 150

File image of an ambulance outside the Mater Hospital, Dublin in February.

THERE ARE NOW fewer than 150 people with Covid-19 receiving treatment in hospital.

Hospitalisation figures have been gradually reducing in recent weeks. As of 8pm yesterday evening, there were 148 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

There were 153 Covid patients in hospital at 8am yesterday morning.

There are 47 people in intensive care.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Mater Hospital (16), Tallaght Hospital (15) and University Hospital Limerick (14).

Almost 1.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland, as of official figures from Sunday.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin signed up for his Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, saying it took him “just 10 minutes to register”.

Government yesterday approved recommendations about the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The National Immmunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) advised the use of these vaccines for people aged 50 and over.

The recommendation is also for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to be given to people under 50 if there is no other option available and for hard-to-reach communities.

Until now, the AstraZeneca vaccine was mostly restricted to people aged over 60.

The J&J vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency last month, but it has not yet been used in Ireland.