Highest number of Covid-19 hospital admissions in 24-hour period since April

59 PEOPLE WITH Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, the highest figure recorded since the start of April.

The new admissions figure released daily since 4 April has not been this high since 57 people were admitted to hospital on 9 April.

The data is recorded on the government’s Covid-19 Data Hub with figures up to date as of 8am this morning.

Yesterday, 36 people were admitted to hospital and 39 people the day before. 24 people were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours.

Total number of people in hospital with Covid-19. Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

454 people are now in hospital with Covid-19, the highest figure since mid-May.

Yesterday, the first Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland was administered to a 79-year-old woman in St James’ Hospital

The deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that these vaccinations are a “very significant milestone”, but they will not “positively impact on the profile of the disease in Ireland in the coming weeks”.

The start of our #COVID19 vaccination programme is a very significant positive milestone.



But vaccines will not positively impact on the profile of this disease in Ireland in the coming weeks. 1/3

@roinnslainte @ICGPnews @RCPI_news @HSELive — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) December 29, 2020

Yesterday saw the highest number of cases ever recorded in the North and the Republic with 1,546 confirmed cases here. Nine further deaths were also recorded.

In Northern Ireland, 1,566 cases and 14 deaths were reported.

The Cabinet is meeting today to discuss potential further restrictions due to the spread of the virus and hospitalisation numbers.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make an announcement later today about the decision.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the Cabinet will need to decide today whether to change or remove “some or all” of the modifications for Level 5 restrictions currently in place.

“We are in tumultuous times. We have to respond to the situation, as we see it. And the reality is here that there is a UK variant now confirmed in Ireland, we’re dealing with somewhat of an unknown there,” he said.

“We don’t know the extent to which it is contributing to the rate of spread of the virus at this time, but it is true to say that the rate of growth in the virus in recent times exceeds all predictions.”