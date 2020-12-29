Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 1,546 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 1,546 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further nine patients with the illness have also died in the past 24 hours, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It brings to 2,213 the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland to date. A total of 88,439 cases have now been confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases notified today:

757 are men and 788 are women.

66% are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 34 years old.

444 cases are in Dublin, 203 are in Cork, 111 are in Louth, 87 are in Limerick, 85 are in Donegal and the remaining 616 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 411 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU.

There has been 47 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, 79-year-old Annie Lynch from Dublin became the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

“We have reached a significant milestone in our collective response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland, with the launch of our national vaccination programme. To see the first recipients of the vaccine gives us hope for better times ahead, particularly for those of us who are the most vulnerable to the virus, including those over 70 and with underlying medical conditions,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

“The vaccination programme will focus on the priority groups in line with the recent decisions of government in the first instance,” Dr Holohan said.

As the vaccination programme rolls out, particularly given the increasing spread of the disease and the concerning rise in the number of hospitalisations – up to 411 today – we each need to remember to remain vigilant to the ongoing risk of the spread of Covid-19 and follow the public health advice in our everyday lives.

Dr Holohan stressed that “following the public health advice is our only means to suppress the spread of the virus in the community”.

“You are protecting yourself and your family from this highly infectious virus every time you wash your hands, wear a face covering, keep a 2m distance, reduce your social contacts and stay at home if you feel unwell,” he said.

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health said: “It is really great to see the Covid-19 vaccination programme commence today following the specific training for this significant vaccination programme.

“Many nurses and midwives are trained vaccinators and alongside their colleagues including hospital doctors, GPs, public health, pharmacists and allied health colleagues will play a significant role in delivering a safe, patient centred approach to the programme.

“Many nurses and midwives will be among the first to receive the vaccine so we can continue to provide care to all our patients. It is vital, however, to support them and all our frontline staff by continuing to adhere to the public health measures advised as the vaccine programme rolls out.”

With reporting by Stephen McDermott