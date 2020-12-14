Gardaí warn against social-media challenge to lie on road under a sheet after youth hospitalised

THE PUBLIC HAVE BEEN warned against taking part in a social media challenge after a woman was hospitalised for a number of days after carrying it out.

‘Ghosting’ calls on people to lie on a road with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic, Gardaí said.

“This activity is extremely irresponsible and poses a serious danger to those taking part in the ‘ghosting’, and motorists,” a statement from Gardaí said.

Gardaí highlighted a recent incident in the south of Ireland in which a young female received “a number of minor injuries” while carrying out this ‘trend’.

Emergency services brought the youth to hospital where she is being treated for injuries sustained to her back, torso and ankle.

An Garda Síochána are urging people not to engage in this social media trend, which they say has been circulating online.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to parents to educate their children on the dangers of participating in such activity, and to highlight the importance of being seen while using Irish roads.