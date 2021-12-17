8pm closing rather than 5pm?: CMO says there's no 'substantial difference', it's about reducing social contacts

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has said there is no “substantial difference” between a pub or restaurant closing at 5pm or 8pm, telling reporters this evening that the primary aim of curtailing opening hours is to reduce social contacts.

Cabinet today rejected a recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to close hospitality at 5pm.

Instead, an 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants, as well as cinemas and theatres will kick in at midnight Monday.

When asked at a press conference today why NPHET chose 5pm for closing time and why Cabinet felt 8pm was more suitable, the CMO said Covid-19 “needs opportunities” to spread.

“What we need to be able to do is to substantially reduce the total volume of activity or social contact that takes place,” he said.

“I know there will be some that say ‘well, what’s the difference between before five o’clock and after five o’clock or before eight o’clock and after eight o’clock? Individually, there’s no inherent difference in that the reality is that if we reduce that level, in that way, we reduce the total volume of contact that takes place across the population associated with that,” he said.

Dr Holohan acknowledged that it is arbitrary in picking and choosing a precise time.

Whether it is five or six or seven o’clock, “it doesn’t make a substantial difference”, he said, reiterating that the aim is to get people to reduce their social contacts.

The Taoiseach said “it’s all about balance”, stating that the government acknowledges that in some rural locations some pubs may not open until five o’clock in some cases.

“But the overall objective is to reduce overall social contact, across society,” said Micheál Martin.

When asked about such measures driving people into homes, where house parties and other gatherings may take place, the CMO acknowledged that that may be the case for some.

He said there are “individuals who might have gone out to a pub, or out for the evening and they might say, ‘well, look, now we’re going to go home and it’s less regulated environments and that may well be true, and there will be individuals who do that and individuals who bring a lot of attention upon themselves perhaps, but the reality is that the majority of people won’t do that.

“So we still think that that may occur, but the total quantum of contact that will result in society will be substantially reduced. That’s our objective”.

Groups representing the hospitality sector have expressed anger and dismay at today’s announcement of an 8pm closing time for restaurants and pubs.

At a press briefing this evening, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the government will work on supports for businesses affected by the new restrictions over the weekend.