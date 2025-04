THE NUTRITION LEVELS of hot school meals provided to school pupils is to be reviewed by officials from the Department of Health, according to education minister Helen McEntee.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, McEntee said that the government “just need to improve it”, and revealed that a nutritionist from the Department of Health will examine the nutrition of the free meals.

The Hot Schools Meals scheme is an addition to the Schools Meal Programme that according to the government aims to provide “regular, nutritious food to children to support them in taking full advantage of the education provided to them”.

The Hot School Meals element was introduced in 2019, beginning in 30 pilot schools. As of September, almost 2,200 schools were availing of the programme – the equivalent of around 345,000 primary school children.

All DEIS primary schools are now eligible to receive a hot meal and last year, with government plans to expand the programme to all primary schools by 2030.

However, the programme has faced backlash, with teachers and health experts voicing concern over the kind of food being served to children.

As well as the nutritional content, experts have taken issue with the origin of the ingredients and the waste produced by the scheme, which they say was “thrown together” too quickly.

Last year, the HSE’s national clinical lead for obesity last month voiced concerns about the ability of schools to order ultra-processed food.

The Department of Social Protection has said the nutrition standards were developed by a technical working group led by Health and Wellbeing Programme, in consultation with Safefood and the Healthy Eating and Active Living Programme in the HSE.

It has said they follow the Food Safety Authority of Ireland dietary recommendations.

The written guidelines state that processed meat products, fried foods, foods cooked in batter or breadcrumbs or foods containing pastry, “should only be provided once a week maximum, if at all”. This, it says, includes bacon, ham, sausages, and chicken nuggets.

It stipulated that on the day when processed meat is served, schools should aim to provide a healthier alternative.

Speaking on the pending review this morning, McEntee said that “we need to make sure it’s the best it can be”.

“Already, the benefits that we’re seeing are absolutely phenomenal - as I said, we have children coming to school who are able to learn who weren’t able to before,” McEntee added.

The review into hot school meals is expected to be formally announced this morning by social protection minister Dara Calleary.