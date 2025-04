THAT’S RIGHT FOLKS, it’s not over yet.

If you haven’t got a chance to enjoy a pint in the sun or take a dip in the (still baltic) sea, you have at least one more day to bask in the rays.

Temperatures could be as high as 22 degrees today, particularly in the east.

Met Éireann forecasts that mist and fog, which is mainly in the midwest and west, will clear this morning to leave another dry and sunny day.

It’ll be warm, with highest temperatures generally ranging from 17 to 22 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Tonight will be dry and mostly clear at first, but with some areas of mist and fog returning. Temeperatures could drop as low as 0 degrees.

Advertisement

Weekend outlook

While we won’t see temperatures as high over the weekend, temperatures could reach up to 17 degrees on Saturday.

A mostly dry day may have a few scattered showers. Met Éireann says a band of rain and drizzle will start to move in from the west later in the afternoon and evening.

It’ll become a little fresher at times in western coastal parts.

On Sunday, the west will see scattered showers, spreading eastwards over the country in the morning with sunny spells in between.

There’ll be a continued mix of sunshine and showers for the rest of the day.

Some of the showers could turn heavy with hail and the chance of the odd rumble of thunder.

It’ll be a noticeably cooler day with highest temperatures of just 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds, increasing fresh and gusty at times, especially in western and southern coastal parts.