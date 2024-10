IRISH BREAKFAST STANDARDS are slipping – that’s according to Georgina Campbell of the food and hospitality guide of the same name.

She says it’s a result of cost-cutting in the hospitality industry, with guests left shortchanged in turn.

Business owners from the hospitality and tourism sectors have been protesting outside Leinster House this afternoon to highlight the “unsustainable cost” of their trade.

In the latest Georgina Campbell awards for the sector, she urged that any cutbacks be “done with care” so as to avoid a fall in standards.

“Slashing the quality of breakfast in an otherwise enjoyable experience is counter-productive, and leaves guests disappointed on departure,” Campbell said.

“Cost-cutting is understandable and often necessary in the current business environment but it needs to be done with care,” Campbell added.

Ireland’s longest running food and hospitality awards, the Georgina Campbell selections are the result of independent all-year assessments by a team of anonymous experts.

“Although service has improved a lot this year and there is generally a warmer feel to hospitality, shortcuts are being taken in some establishments,” she said.

However, the latest recipients of the Irish Breakfast Award are “setting a gold-star standard” for their takes on the first meal of the day and showing how a “reputation for serving an outstanding breakfast can be good for business”.

“It’s a challenging time in this industry, with restaurant closures and a Budget that was tough on the hospitality sector, but it’s an incredibly exciting one when you consider, not only the talent of our winners, but also their willingness to give back.”

Winners ranged from Mark Nolan of Dromoland Castle in Co Clare as the Hospitality Hero and Richard Corrigan for Gastropub award for his Deerpark Inn in Cavan.

Advising on how businesses could address cost challenges, Campbell said the awards panel of judges would like to see it in “addressed in more imaginative ways than cutting quality” of the offering.

This could range from more choice of sizes for dishes on menus to reducing waste overall, the food author said.

“That the shorter weeks and shorter opening hours that resulted from the pandemic are still continuing in many places – often together with higher prices – is not helping matters and must be discouraging for people thinking about having a break or a meal out,” she said.