#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Hotels estimated to lose over €90 million in revenue due to event cancellations this Christmas

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has urged the government to retain supports for the industry.

By Emma Taggart Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 9:11 PM
56 minutes ago 4,861 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5612411
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HOTELIERS HAVE CALLED on the government to retain supports for the industry as concerns grow over lost revenue due to event cancellations.

Research from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has estimated that hotels and guesthouses are missing out on over €90 million in lost revenue due to companies cancelling events and social gatherings.

Industry stakeholders are urging the government to provide additional supports to the sector amid a decline in event bookings over the Christmas period.

The cancellations of company events and social gatherings come as current public health guidelines advise the public to work from home where possible and reduce their social contacts.

Tim Fenn, Chief Executive of the IHF, said in a press statement: “The trading environment for the hotels sector is now completely different to a few weeks ago. Hotels and guesthouses are taking an enormous financial hit, and this must be recognised upfront by government in the form of urgent additional supports for our sector.”

“We have been repeatedly told that there will be no ‘cliff edge’ yet that is not what we are seeing from the government at present.”

“The government must recognise the impact recent changes to public health advice are having on our industry and reverse decisions to withdraw supports until the impact of Covid 19 measures has abated,” he added.

Occupancy rates for hotels this winter are also at lower than expected levels, with room occupancy averaging 34% for December and 14% in January and February.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The IHF said the tourism industry was at a “critical juncture” as they face the withdrawal of supports with Covid 19 measures still in place.

Currently, the government is set to cut EWSS employment supports from 1 December and the local authority rates waive will be discontinued on 1 January 2022.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie