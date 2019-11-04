This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All batches of Zorba Delicacies houmous sold across six Irish retailers recalled

The FSAI issued a further alert today.

By Sean Murray Monday 4 Nov 2019, 4:03 PM
28 minutes ago 2,321 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4878538

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has said today that Zorba Delicacies has recalled all of its houmous products due to the detection of Salmonella in an ingredient.

This affects houmous brands sold in Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Spar, Supervalu and Centra.

All batches with a “use-by” date up to 18 November are subject to the recall.

It comes after a number of previous batches were given recall orders last week.

Customers are advised not to consume the implicated products, which are listed below.

Houmous consolidated pic update5

Last week, a spokesperson for Zorba Delicacies told TheJournal.ie that an issue was identified from a batch of ingredient supplied by a third party. 

“The existence of salmonella was found in a limited volume of houmous that was produced,” they added. 

Related Reads

04.11.19 Manufacturer blames 'third party' ingredient for large-scale houmous recall
01.11.19 Yet more batches of houmous have been recalled as salmonella scare continues
30.10.19 Recall of houmous extended to include batches sold in Supervalu, Centra and Iceland stores

“We immediately alerted the FSA [Food Safety Authority in the UK] and instructed customers to remove product from all outlets. We continue to work with the FSA on this matter,” they said. 

More info on the latest FSAI alert can be found here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie