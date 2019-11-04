All batches of Zorba Delicacies houmous sold across six Irish retailers recalled

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has said today that Zorba Delicacies has recalled all of its houmous products due to the detection of Salmonella in an ingredient.

This affects houmous brands sold in Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Spar, Supervalu and Centra.

All batches with a “use-by” date up to 18 November are subject to the recall.

It comes after a number of previous batches were given recall orders last week.

Customers are advised not to consume the implicated products, which are listed below.

Last week, a spokesperson for Zorba Delicacies told TheJournal.ie that an issue was identified from a batch of ingredient supplied by a third party.

“The existence of salmonella was found in a limited volume of houmous that was produced,” they added.

“We immediately alerted the FSA [Food Safety Authority in the UK] and instructed customers to remove product from all outlets. We continue to work with the FSA on this matter,” they said.

More info on the latest FSAI alert can be found here.