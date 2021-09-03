Quiz: How much to you know about ABBA?

THE ICONIC POP band ABBA delighted their fans this week by announcing their first studio album in 40 years.

The quartet released two fresh songs yesterday and revealed that a 10-track album called Voyage will be released in November.

The group also promised a set of concerts in London, starting in May next year, which will feature digital versions of themselves alongside a 10-piece live band.

With all that going on, test your knowledge of the legendary pop band in our quiz below.

Where are the band from? Alamy Sweden Norway

Finland Spain The band won the Eurovision Song Contest in what year? 1970 1974

1978 1980 What song did they win it with? Dancing Queen Waterloo

Chiquitita Take A Chance On Me The Eurovision winning song didn't reach number one in the Irish charts. True False. A complete lie. What time was a man required in the song Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!? Alamy At first light When the bell tolls one

Any time in the afternoon After midnight What US singer sampled the melody of Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! in 2005? Britney Spears Madonna

Rihanna Gwen Stefani Which member of the band is this? Alamy Agnetha Fältskog Björn Ulvaeus

Benny Andersson Anni-Frid Lyngstad The band was made up of two married couples. Alamy True False Both marriages ended in divorce. This is also true. False. What city was the Super Trouper singer in when they were "sick and tired of everything"? Malmo Hounslow

Glasgow Galway Who was enchained by their own sorrow? Chiquitita Fernando Which ABBA song is in the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame? Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream

