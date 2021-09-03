Quiz: How much to you know about ABBA?

THE ICONIC POP band ABBA delighted their fans this week by announcing their first studio album in 40 years.
The quartet released two fresh songs yesterday and revealed that a 10-track album called Voyage will be released in November.
The group also promised a set of concerts in London, starting in May next year, which will feature digital versions of themselves alongside a 10-piece live band.
With all that going on, test your knowledge of the legendary pop band in our quiz below.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)