Friday 3 September 2021
Quiz: How much to you know about ABBA?

The winner takes it all…

By Céimin Burke Friday 3 Sep 2021, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 11,715 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5539902

THE ICONIC POP band ABBA delighted their fans this week by announcing their first studio album in 40 years.

The quartet released two fresh songs yesterday and revealed that a 10-track album called Voyage will be released in November.

The group also promised a set of concerts in London, starting in May next year, which will feature digital versions of themselves alongside a 10-piece live band.

With all that going on, test your knowledge of the legendary pop band in our quiz below.

Where are the band from?
Alamy
Sweden
Norway

Finland
Spain
The band won the Eurovision Song Contest in what year?
1970
1974

1978
1980
What song did they win it with?
Dancing Queen
Waterloo

Chiquitita
Take A Chance On Me
The Eurovision winning song didn't reach number one in the Irish charts.
True
False. A complete lie.
What time was a man required in the song Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!?
Alamy
At first light
When the bell tolls one

Any time in the afternoon
After midnight
What US singer sampled the melody of Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! in 2005?
Britney Spears
Madonna

Rihanna
Gwen Stefani
Which member of the band is this?
Alamy
Agnetha Fältskog
Björn Ulvaeus

Benny Andersson
Anni-Frid Lyngstad
The band was made up of two married couples.
Alamy
True
False
Both marriages ended in divorce.
This is also true.
False.
What city was the Super Trouper singer in when they were "sick and tired of everything"?
Malmo
Hounslow

Glasgow
Galway
Who was enchained by their own sorrow?
Chiquitita
Fernando
Which ABBA song is in the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame?
Mamma Mia!
I Have A Dream

Money, Money, Money
Dancing Queen
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
You are a Dancing Queen!
Having the time of your life!

Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Super Trouper
Shining like the sun, Smiling, having fun!

Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Mamma Mia
Give it another go again.

Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
The loser's standing small
Nothing more to say, No more ace to play.


About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

