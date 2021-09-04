Poll: Do you play the Lotto?

INDECON CONSULTANTS HAVE been commissioned to support the Department of Public Expenditure in a review of how funding returned to the Exchequer from the National Lottery is redistributed to good causes around the country.

Premier Lotteries Ireland returns around 30% of the money paid for its products to the State, as required under the terms of its licence.

A group representing over 200 of Ireland’s most prominent charities previously contacted Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to raise issues with transparency around the so-called ‘Good Causes’ system.

In April McGrath announced the review to ensure that money given back to the government by the National Lottery is distributed in “a transparent and effective manner”.

