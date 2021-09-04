#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 4 September 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Do you play the Lotto?

A review is being carried out into how National Lottery funds are given to charity.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 4 Sep 2021, 9:02 AM
7 minutes ago 970 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5540359
National Lottery sign outside a shop (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
National Lottery sign outside a shop (file photo)
National Lottery sign outside a shop (file photo)
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

INDECON CONSULTANTS HAVE been commissioned to support the Department of Public Expenditure in a review of how funding returned to the Exchequer from the National Lottery is redistributed to good causes around the country.

Premier Lotteries Ireland returns around 30% of the money paid for its products to the State, as required under the terms of its licence.

A group representing over 200 of Ireland’s most prominent charities previously contacted Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath to raise issues with transparency around the so-called ‘Good Causes’ system.

In April McGrath announced the review to ensure that money given back to the government by the National Lottery is distributed in “a transparent and effective manner”.

We want to know: Do you play the Lotto?


Poll Results:

Yes, weekly (25)
Yes, but less often (23)
Hardly ever (22)
Not at all (21)
Yes, monthly (9)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie