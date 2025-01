A HOWTH GOAT herder has been given a new eCargo Bike to help facilitate the herding of over 100 goats on Howth Head.

The bike was given to herder Katie Abel by Fingal County Council in partnership with service provider Bleeper.

Over 100 Old Irish Goats live in the Howth headland, where they are strategically placed in several small herds to graze at vegetation that could pose a fire risk.

The Old Irish Goat, which arrived with Neolithic settlers some 5,000 years ago, can thrive on a diet of wild forage, including gorse and bramble.

The goats have assisted in invasive-species control, gorse-management, grassland and healthland management, and wildfire prevention.

Abel, the new Old Irish Goat Society herder, is leading the project with the support of the County Council’s Biodiversity Team.

The new eCargo Bike, which she will have for a year, is intended to assist with transporting essential supplies needed to attend to the herds of goats – such as water, feed and medicine.

The Old Irish Goat Society said that it is dedicated to the preservation of the endangered breed, and that the goats’ work on the Howth Grazing Project serves both to preserve to landscape and the existence of the ancient breed.

Stephen McGinn, Walking & Cycling Officer, Howth Goat Herder Katie Abel, Mayor of Fingal Cllr Brian McDonagh, and Emma Court ,Walking & Cycling Officer. Fingal County Council Fingal County Council

A representative from the Old Irish Goat Society said: “As an environmental group we’re always looking at ways we can reduce our footprint, so we are delighted to add another e-bike to our project, and very grateful to Fingal County Council and Climate Action for providing the cargo bike to our project.”

The project, which began on a three-year pilot scheme in September 2021 with 25 goats, has expanded significantly.

Following the first year of the project, 15 kids were born as part of the Old Irish Goat Breeding Programme – the first of the breed to be born in Dublin in over 70 years.