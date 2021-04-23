#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 23 April 2021
Health products regulator reports 'small number' of clotting events linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

The number of people affected is reported to be below five.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 23 Apr 2021, 8:16 AM
1 hour ago 8,740 Views 28 Comments
File photo of a person getting a Covid-19 vaccine
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND’S HEALTH PRODUCTS regulator has reported some blood clotting events associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in patients who received the Covid-19 jab here.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) says “a very small number” of reports about blood clotting-type events combined with low platelets have been reported in people who have been given the vaccine.

The regulator did not specify the number of patients affected, but indicated that it is below five.

“In these cases, the individuals concerned sought medical attention, received specialist medical care and are reported to be responding well to treatment,” the HPRA said.

The HPRA reported 29 total cases of blood clotting-type events, the majority of which were not in combination with low platelet counts.

It said that the vast majority of these related to clots typically seen in the general population, such as those that occur in the legs (such as  deep vein thrombosis) and lung (such as pulmonary embolism).

“In many, the individuals concerned had risk factors for clotting,” the HPRA added.

In total, 6,616 reports of suspected side-effects as a result of vaccines were notified to the HPRA up to 15 April.

The authority said that the vast majority of these cases were “mild to moderate” in nature, and that the benefits of vaccines continue to outweigh the risk of serious side-effects.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

