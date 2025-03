THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveilance Centre (HPSC) has indicated that the norovirus, otherwise known as the winter vomiting bug, is currently circulating at high levels in the community.

A hundred cases of norovirus were recorded on the week ending March 16 (week 11) which represented the highest weekly total so far in 2025. Week 10 had 93 cases, whilst week nine had 72. 760 cases have been detected since the start of this year.

The HPSC says that norovirus normally surges in winter, often boosted by increased socialising.

“At this time of year, when we still have a lot of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, high levels of norovirus, combined with pressures from circulating respiratory infections, can place severe demands on healthcare services.”

Advertisement

Norovirus is highly infectious and easily spreads by close contact between people. For most people it is an unpleasant but mild illness that passes off quickly without any treatment. It can usually be managed at home – drinking plenty of fluids is usually all that is needed.

Persons impacted by the virus are asked to stay off school or work for at least 48 hours after their symptoms have passed. The HPSC urges people who have contracted the bug and have vomiting or diarrhoea to avoid visiting emergency departments

“Talk to your pharmacist or GP by phone instead. However, if you think you are really unwell, you should not delay in going to the Emergency Department.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Alcohol hand gels do not kill noroviruses.”

For more information on symptoms, treatment and prevention of norovirus visit https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/norovirus/ and https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/gastroenteric/norovirus/