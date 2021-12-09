#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 9 December 2021
Advertisement

HSE working to decide settings where Covid vaccines will be administered to children

The HSE has been “working around the clock” on how best to distribute the message to parents.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 9 Dec 2021, 6:59 PM
19 minutes ago 1,316 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5625476
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that parents will be given an opportunity to “make an informed decision” about vaccinating their children from Covid-19.

Martin said he did not want to pre-empt a plan by the HSE about how the vaccination of young children would take place, but noted that it would take a huge logistical effort for it to take place in schools. 

“We’ve got over 3,000 primary schools, just think of the logistics of having teams in every single school. So the HSE will work on an operational plan on the best way to vaccinate children, they will announce that when they have that plan decided upon, and I think it’s best to wait for the comprehensive plan,” he said. 

Martin said the HSE presided over the “the best vaccination programme in the world” and that they should be given space to put together a plan for the vaccination of children aged 5-11. 

“We’re going to create a comprehensive plan that will inform parents of course and there has to be a programme for them to make informed decisions,” he said. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) yesterday approved the roll-out of the Pfizer/BionTech vaccine to all children aged 5-11. 

NIAC strongly recommended that children with an underlying condition, those who live with a younger child with complex medical needs or those living with a immunocompromised adult receive a vaccine.

NIAC also said that all other children aged 5-11 should be offered a vaccine. 

Speaking today, HSE chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said the advice to the latter group was “a different grade of advice” and he said it was “a complicated message” that the HSE had to deliver to parents. 

In late November, the European Medicines Agency first approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Since then, Henry said the HSE has been working towards the planning of how the vaccine would be distributed to that age group. 

“There’s been a great amount of preparation by our National Immunisation Office, who have a lot of experience of childhood vaccination programmes, led by Dr Lucy Jessop. They’ve been working in anticipation, long before the letter came from NIAC yesterday,” Henry said. 

How best to administer the vaccine, what settings to administer it, how to communicate with parents, what information to give, this is all in anticipatory planning.

He added: “Since we got the advice yesterday, we’ve been working around the clock in seeing how we can translate this into something simple and effective. What is quite a complicated message into something simple and effective, so that parents can make the right decision for their children.”

Speaking yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said is absolutely the choice of parents alone whether they want to have their children vaccinated or not.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie