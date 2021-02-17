#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 17 February 2021
Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 falls again as Ireland 'on track' for 200-400 cases a day by March

Under current projections, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital will reach between 500 and 600 by the end of the month.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 7:24 AM
52 minutes ago 4,981 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5356728
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn
Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

THERE WERE 813 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland last night, as numbers continue to fall. 

The number of patients in an ICU is also falling, with 151 people in intensive care yesterday. 

St James’s Hospital in Dublin has the most number of patients with Covid-19 – with 98 people currently hospitalised. It’s followed by the Mater (73) and Connolly (71). Outside Dublin, Drogheda had the most number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19 at 48.

Last evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that 33 further deaths had been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland, along with 744 new cases.

In a letter to Minister from Health Stephen Donnelly, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the country “continues to experience a very concerning and fragile epidemiological situation. 

“Incidence is falling but remains high and is currently four times higher than in early December 2020 and 100 times higher than July 2020,” Dr Glynn said. 

“Our model projections show that if we can maintain a reproduction number between 0.5 and 0.9 for the coming weeks, we remain on track to have 200-400 cases per day by 1 March 2021, and 100-300 cases per day by 15 March 2021.”

Dr Glynn said that these projections are contingent on keeping transmission as low as possible for as long as possible. 

These projections would see 500-600 people needing hospital care at the end of February, falling to 250-400 in mid-March.

He added that with the British variant now dominant in Ireland, the situation in Ireland remains fragile which “underscores the importance of maintaining the recent extraordinary efforts in order to fully suppress this disease in the coming weeks and months”. 

Separately, vaccinations continue today for people aged 85 and over after getting under way yesterday. 

GP Dr Sumi Dunne said yesterday: “The level of vaccine confidence and enthusiasm for vaccination in this group has been widely reported, along with a sense of relief as hope for a normal life returns.”

