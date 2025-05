THE HSE HAS warned of the dangers of new ‘designer drugs’ ahead of festival season, as over a quarter of ecstasy pills tested in 2024 had more than twice the typical adult dose of MDMA.

The HSE said that new types of ketamine are also appearing in Ireland, and are a cause of concern; these are known as ketamine analogues, or designer drugs.

“Ketamine is a drug that can make you feel disconnected from your body and surroundings. It can cause feelings of detachment and hallucinations which could create extra risks at festivals. These new types of drugs pose significantly higher risks, especially if combined with other drugs,” a HSE spokesperson said.

They added that these designer drugs are designed to “mimic” ketamine but the effects they cause can be much stronger and unpredictable.

“You can’t tell what is in a powder just by looking at it, and even a small amount could have serious health effects,” the spokesperson said.

The HSE National Clinical Lead for Addiction Services, Professor Eamon Keenan, said that it is safer for people not to use drugs at all.

“It is a concerning time as risks are increasing as a result of drug market changes, with new drugs starting to appear across european markets which can have unpredictable effects,” he said.

Professor Keenan said people should be aware of the signs of an emergency and should not delay in getting help for themselves or others if it is needed.

A club drug emergency can start as someone having a high temperature, a headache or migraine, a general feeling of being unwell, confusion, anxiety, or pains in your arms, legs, or shins.

The HSE advises that when people are using drugs, they avoid doing more than one type of drug at a time – which includes mixing drugs with alcohol or prescription medications such as antidepressants that work on serotonin levels.

The advice is to make sure you are with people you know and that no one is left alone, and to never assume that one pill equals one dose, as this may not be the case, and it could be too much for your body to handle.

HSE advice states that you should “start low and go very slow”, which means taking a small test dose.

“Pace yourself by taking a small amount and leaving time between use, which can help you identify how you are reacting to the substance. If you don’t react how you expected, avoid taking any more,” a spokesperson said.

The main advice is that if you are in doubt about how you are feeling, get checked out.

“Chat with medics on site at events if you are concerned, don’t delay in getting medical help if you are concerned about a reaction: medics are your mates, and your wellbeing is the main priority,” a spokesperson said.