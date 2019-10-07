This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He should be with us today': HSE settles case with family of jockey Jack Tyner

The 19-year-old jockey died at Cork University Hospital in 2011.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 7 Oct 2019, 2:57 PM
20 minutes ago 2,058 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4840602
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/marikond
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/marikond

THE FAMILY OF an amateur jockey who died after a fall has received an undisclosed settlement at the High Court after the HSE admitted liability in elements of his care at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Jack Tyner (19) was hospitalised following a point-to-point meeting in Dungarvan in Co Waterford on 2 February 2011. He died five days later.

Speaking today, Mary Tyner said her son “loved life and lived for the sport of horse racing”.

Mary said she and her family entered High Court proceedings in 2013 but the HSE only accepted liability if not causation in the case last year.

“His ambition was to be a top jockey. He loved life and was on top of his game. He was a great son.”

She said she wished that the HSE would have admitted liability sooner, saying: “You shouldn’t have to have eight years of torture trying to get answers. It is frightening to think what they did wrong.”

Mary said Jack was her beloved only son, and that his passing has been traumatic for his five sisters and extended family.

“I hope the HSE learn lessons from it.  [His siblings] are very upset because they never got to say goodbye to him. We always thought that he was coming home,” she said. 

The HSE has apologised to the family in writing. TheJournal.ie has contacted the HSE for comment.

‘Enormous tragedy’ 

Sean Lynch, SC, representing the Tyner family, told Justice Michael Hanna at a sitting of the High Court in Cork the fact that the HSE was admitting fault but not causation was of “limited solace” to the family.

He said it was “a terribly unfortunate case” and an “enormous tragedy” for the family.

Justice Hanna wished Mary Tyner well and said he was conscious of how technical the details of such settlements can be when families are experiencing “awful trauma”.

In a statement, the family said they “were led to believe that he would be [in hospital] for a few hours at most”.

Jack never came home and died on 7 February 2011. We subsequently learned that Jack received substandard care. Had Jack received early intervention and the appropriate care at CUH he would be with us today.

Jack, from Kinsale in Co Cork was, the son of trainer Robert Tyner.

Jack was taken to CUH after a heavy fall in the second section of the six-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden when his mount, Dusmagic, crashed out at the first fence.

He had ridden six winners in his short career. Jack rode his first winner on the racecourse at Limerick in November 2008 on Square Sphere, which was owned by his mother.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie