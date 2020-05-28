This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE chief Paul Reid: There are 'obvious gaps' in governance of private nursing homes

Paul Reid said the target of having 90% of tests for Covid-19 turned around in three days has not been met and it is currently at 83%.

By Press Association Thursday 28 May 2020, 11:39 AM
17 minutes ago 505 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5109809
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

HSE CEO PAUL Reid has said that there were “obvious gaps in clarity” around nursing homes, and that oversight of the private nursing home sector is something that needs to be looked at.

Speaking at a HSE briefing this morning, Reid said: “My own reflections are there are obvious gaps in clarity regarding the responsibility and overall governance of private nursing homes in particular.

“I think any reflection at this point in time can say it is something to be looked at and is a consideration for policymakers and the HSE.

Residents in these locations are often frail and vulnerable, and I will continuously ensure the HSE are wide open to any learnings that emerge over the next while as we are still very much living with this virus. 

Reid acknowledged the target of having 90% of tests for Covid-19 turned around in three days has not been met and it is currently at 83%.

“We are obviously dealing with much more complex cases now, they can take longer or mental health areas or homeless facilities. They are more complex facilities, so tests will take longer,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said a new HSE dashboard is set to be published tonight night showing more detailed statistics.

- with reporting from Cónal Thomas.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie