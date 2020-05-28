HSE chief Paul Reid: There are 'obvious gaps' in governance of private nursing homes

HSE CEO PAUL Reid has said that there were “obvious gaps in clarity” around nursing homes, and that oversight of the private nursing home sector is something that needs to be looked at.

Speaking at a HSE briefing this morning, Reid said: “My own reflections are there are obvious gaps in clarity regarding the responsibility and overall governance of private nursing homes in particular.

“I think any reflection at this point in time can say it is something to be looked at and is a consideration for policymakers and the HSE.

Residents in these locations are often frail and vulnerable, and I will continuously ensure the HSE are wide open to any learnings that emerge over the next while as we are still very much living with this virus.

Reid acknowledged the target of having 90% of tests for Covid-19 turned around in three days has not been met and it is currently at 83%.

“We are obviously dealing with much more complex cases now, they can take longer or mental health areas or homeless facilities. They are more complex facilities, so tests will take longer,” he said.

He said a new HSE dashboard is set to be published tonight night showing more detailed statistics.

- with reporting from Cónal Thomas.