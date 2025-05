The three vape products that the HSE has issued a warning about. HSE HSE

THE HSE HAS issued a warning about three e-cigarette products that have been wrongly labelled as containing no nicotine.

The health service said the three vapes were found to contain nicotine at concentrations of 18.0 mg/ml to 19.0 mg/ml after an analysis was carried out by the State Laboratory.

The products involved are:

The Crystal Bling 6000+ puffs – Sub-brand (flavour): 5G HRTP Blue Razz Lemonade, Batch No. THE240801

McKesse MK Bar 7000 – Sub-brand (flavour): Passionfruit & Lime

JNR Crystal Pro Max 5000+ puff – 0% nicotine Sub-brands (flavours): Kiwi Watermelon Ice Batch No. C24H8399-CP5000.

Three European product safety alerts have been issued over the products.

The HSE has urged people to check the electronic cigarettes they have. If they have any of the products in question, they should stop using them and return them to the shop where they bought them.

Retailers who have these products must remove them from sale and contact them to provide product and full traceability details.

Any retailer who has sold any of the vapes in question must also display a recall notice in a prominent position in their premises, as well as on their website and social media.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, the regional chief environment health officer at the HSE, said that while the nicotine found in the products is below the legal permitted limit of 20 mg/ml, “it is not what the consumer has been told they contain”.

He said the products were also found to have 7.7ml to 9.4ml of nicotine-containing liquid, almost 4 to 5 times the permitted volume of 2ml.

“The HSE National Environmental Health Service, in response to finding non-compliant and unsafe products on the Irish market, will continue to use its legal powers to protect the public up to and including product seizure, product destruction and prosecutions,” Mulcahy said.

However, he said that retailers “play an important role in protecting the consumers of such products from potential harm”, adding that they should be checking both the products themselves and their suppliers’ details before selling them on to consumers.

“Otherwise, they may not only be putting the consumer at risk, they may be breaking the law and making it more difficult to trace and seek the recall and withdrawal of dangerous batches of such products.”