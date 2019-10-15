This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hunter Biden admits error in judgment but denies any wrongdoing

Joe Biden’s son is at the centre of an impeachment probe against US President Donald Trump.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 10:51 PM
39 minutes ago 3,421 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4853050
File photo of Hunter Biden.
Image: CNP/SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of Hunter Biden.
File photo of Hunter Biden.
Image: CNP/SIPA USA/PA Images

HUNTER BIDEN HAS denied any wrongdoing in his business dealings in Ukraine and China but acknowledged he exercised poor judgment and cashed in on the fame of his last name.

In an interview due to be aired on ABC News today, Biden said he had failed to anticipate how those activities would become fodder for critics of his father, former vice president Joe Biden, as he runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“Did I make a mistake? Maybe in the grand scheme of things,” Biden said in the interview, excerpts of which were released ahead of its broadcast before another Democratic presidential debate tonight.

“But did I make a mistake based on some ethical lapse? Absolutely not,” Biden (49) insisted.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden,” he said.

Biden held a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, while his father was vice president under Barack Obama and helped engineer the ousting of that country’s prosecutor general on grounds he was weak on corruption.

A lawyer for Biden Jr said on Sunday that Biden is leaving his position on the board of a Chinese private equity company.

‘Where’s Hunter?’ 

Hunter Biden has kept out of public view since the impeachment scandal surrounding US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine erupted last month.

Trump has disparaged Biden Jr and taunted him with tweets like this one last week: “WHERE’S HUNTER?”

Trump has made repeatedly made unsubstantiated charges that Biden Sr intervened in Ukraine to protect his son. 

News that, in a 25 July phone call, Trump requested president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky probe the Bidens triggered the impeachment investigation now consuming the Trump administration.

Related Reads

15.10.19 Trump lawyer Giuliani tells US politicians he will not comply with impeachment subpoena
03.10.19 The Explainer: How does a US president get impeached?
28.09.19 Timeline: How a phone call by Donald Trump turned into an impeachment inquiry

Biden Jr said in the interview that the administration has spread a “ridiculous conspiracy theory” about his work in Ukraine.

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father,” Biden said.

“That’s where I made the mistake. So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever,” he added.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has notified US politicians he will not comply with a subpoena issued in the impeachment inquiry.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie