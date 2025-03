The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Limerick 0-21

Clare 1-21

CLARE REVIVED THEIR Division 1A survival prospects with a stirring first National Hurling League victory of 2025 over Limerick in front of 16,789 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

While the hosts had at least half-a-dozen goal chances, Clare took theirs when it came in the 40th minute through David Reidy.

Waterford 1-23

Dublin 2-18

WATERFORD SECURED A dramatic late win over Dublin in this afternoon’s National Hurling League Division 1B promotion showdown at Walsh Park.

Injury-time points from Jamie Barron, Stephen Bennett and Patrick Curran sealed the victory after two goals from Cian O’Sullivan — who was later shown a straight red card — sent Dublin five clear with 10 minutes left.

Galway 1-18

Tyrone 1-18

SHANE WALSH DISPLAYED nerves of steel to drill a two-point free into a diagonal wind to snatch a dramatic draw for Galway with the final kick of a thrilling National Football League Division 1 clash.

Tyrone looked set for their second win when Matty Donnelly landed a two-pointer a minute from the end at Tuam Stadium, but Walsh denied them at the death.

