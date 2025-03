The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Cork 4-22

Galway 0-22

CORK BOOKED THEIR place in the final of Divison 1A of the Allianz NHL after they had four goals to spare over Galway in front of 20,010 souls in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaomh this evening.

Advertisement

First-half goals from Brian Hayes and Darragh Fitzgibbon gave them the impetus in the first half while second-half majors from Patrick Horgan and Tim O’Mahony meant the game was over as a contest with thirteen minutes to go.

Tipperary 0-22

Clare 1-18

Tipperary never led until the fourth and final minute of added time but Darragh Stakelum completed their perfectly timed charge for a one-point win over Clare.

The Banner were eight points ahead with 24 minutes remaining but playing into the wind, they were outscored 0-13 to 0-4. Tipp were already guaranteed a League final berth and will carry that momentum into the decider against Cork in a fortnight.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.