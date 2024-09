US PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Donald J. Trump took to site Truth Social to post a message: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in the follow-up from Tuesday, when the world-famous pop star endorsed his rival.

In Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the former president and Democrat candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, engaged in a fiery debate with colourful claims and live-factchecking from moderators.

Following the debate, Trump claimed a victory, while Harris’ team announced that they would like to engage in another debate.

“I thought it was my best debate ever,” he said.

Famed US pop star Taylor Swift took to Instagram to announce that she would be endorsing Kamala Harris in the election, and urged her fans to register to vote and conduct their own research in the lead-up to the election.

“I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift wrote on social media, pledging her vote to the current vice-president.

Celebrity endorsements are not uncommon in politics but Swift’s voice, which had stayed quiet about the election until now, carries particularly heavy weight given the scale of her support base, which has skyrocketed in recent years.

Today, amidst a variety of posts to site Truth Social today, declared his hatred for Swift. He also criticised newspaper The New York Times, posting: “THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES IS A TRUE THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

Earlier today, Trump’s running mate JD Vance doubled down on his claims that Haitian immigrants were eating pets in Ohio, despite numerous officials declaring the claims baseless.

With reporting by Lauren Boland.