THE REPUBLICAN VICE presidential nominee today defended his claim that immigrants are eating people’s pet animals in an Ohio town, a claim multiple officials say is “dangerous” and unfounded.

Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance had made the surprising claim earlier this month – saying Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio – were eating people’s pet cats and dogs. Vance is a US senator who represents Ohio.

Trump amplified the claim during his debate Tuesday with Democrat Kamala Harris, provoking widespread mockery at home and abroad – but also prompting a series of threats that forced some Springfield schools and hospitals to close.

“My constituents are telling me firsthand that they’re seeing these things,” an unapologetic Vance said on CNN.

Vance denied any responsibility for the recent spate of threats against Springfield, blaming them on “psychopaths” and “losers.”

Springfield’s mayor, a local sheriff and the state’s Republican governor have said they have no evidence to back up Vance’s claims.

“These discussions about Haitians eating dogs and cats and other things need to stop,” Governor Mike DeWine said on ABC.

“What we know is that the Haitians who are in Springfield are legal. They came to Springfield to work [and]…they are very good workers.”

Advertisement

Thousands of Haitians have settled in Springfield in recent years, most of them under a federal program granting them temporary protected status.

Governor Josh Shapiro of the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, a Democrat once touted as a possible Harris running mate, on Sunday accused Vance of recklessly fanning the flames of rumor.

“When they go out and they lie about this stuff, they put their fellow Americans at risk,” he told CNN interviewer Dana Bash. “JD Vance should be ashamed of himself. … This is dangerous stuff.”

Vance denied his remarks had any connection to the threats against Springfield.

“The violence is disgusting,” he said. “We condemn it.” But he repeatedly blamed the problems in places like Springfield on the border policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump, like Vance, has doubled down on his attacks on migrants.

Campaigning Friday in California, Trump vowed there would be “large deportations” from Springfield if elected. He has promised to deport millions of undocumented migrants nationwide.

Harris, meantime, appeared Friday in Shapiro’s state of Pennsylvania, perhaps the most crucial of the swing states expected to decide the November election.

“I offer a new generation of leadership,” said the 59-year-old Democrat, underlining the contrast to Trump, who is 78.