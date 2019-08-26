Ian Bailey released without charge after arrest on suspicion of drink driving

Ian Bailey who was arrested after failing a roadside breathalyser test last night.

Ian Bailey who was arrested after failing a roadside breathalyser test last night.

IAN BAILEY WAS released without charge after being arrested last night on suspicion of drink driving in Schull, Co Cork.

It was reported last night that the 62-year-old was detained by gardaí in Schull where he had been socialising for the evening.

In a statement to Cork C103′s Cork Today Show, Bailey claimed to have passed the electronic test at Bantry Garda Station after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

“I can confirm on Sunday evening last, I was stopped by a Garda Checkpoint on the West Side of Schull,” Bailey said in the statement.

“I failed a roadside breathalyzer test and was taken to Bantry Garda Station where I passed the electronic test. The treatment by Gardaí to me was courteous at all times.”

A Garda Press Office spokesperson said a man was arrested in relation to a drunk driving offence on Sunday evening in Schull.

“He was detained at Bantry Garda Station and was later released without charge. Investigations ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

In Paris in May, Bailey was convicted in absentia for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. The French woman was killed in Toormore, Cork in December 1996 but nobody has been prosecuted over her death in Ireland.

Full licence holders with more than 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood fail the lower limit blood alcohol test.

Anyone who can’t produce a licence and fails this test is arrested and brought to a garda station where they are processed by breath, blood or urine.

Comments have been closed.