Ian Bailey appears in court charged with drug driving

IAN BAILEY HAS appeared in court charged with drug driving and drug possession.

Mr Bailey appeared before Bantry District Court charged with four offences which relate to him being stopped by gardaí in Schull in West Cork in August 2019.

The charges are that Mr Bailey (62) of the Prairie, Liscaha, Schull had cannabis in his possession on 25 August 2019. He was also charged with being in control of a car while he did have in his possession cannabis, driving his car while he had cannabis present in his body and with possession of cannabis in Bantry Garda Station.

An application for legal aid was made in the case. Judge Carol Anne Coolican directed that a statement of means be submitted to the court arising out of the application.

Mr Bailey was stopped in Schull on 25 August 2019 and was arrested after he failed a road side sobriety test.

He was arrested for suspected drink driving and taken to Bantry Garda Station where he passed the electronic test. A sample of blood was taken. The drug charges arose as a result of same.

The case was adjourned until 23 April next.