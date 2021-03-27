#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Can you name these ice creams and ice pops?

Test your knowledge.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
19 minutes ago 5,340 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5390355

WE’RE FLYING THROUGH Lent, with just one week left to go.

Soon you will be able to resume your consumption of sugar and treats – that is, of course, if that’s what you swore off for a few weeks.

This is the penultimate test of your temptation, after quizzes on chocolates, biscuits, fizzy drinks, crisps and corn snacks, as well as miscellaneous sweet treats.

You know what the craic is - look at a close-up of the label and tell us what you’re looking at.

Not a wrapper but let's start off easy.
Shutterstock
95
96

97
98

99
69
Iceberger
Feast

John's Chocolate Desire
Loop The Loop
Calippo
Twister

Loop The Loop
Maxi Twist
Strawberry Nightmare
Brunch

Magnum Crunch
Strawberry Cornetto
Solero
Calippo

Super Split
Satsuma Dreamboat
Magnum Classic
Magnum Pistachio

Magnum Mint
Magnum Vegan Classic
Solero Red Berries
Fruit Pastille

Strawberry Mr Freeze
Rainbow Warrior Strawberry
Vienetta
Iceberger

Feast (again)
Cornetto
Romantica
Toblerone ice cream

Mars ice cream
Chicken Man's Egg Flavoured Ice Cream
Earl Gray Twist Pop
Mr Freeze Lemon and Lime

Twister (or Tangle Twister, to use its correct title)
Mint Feast
Porkie's Ham Cream
Excited Piglet (Ham flavour)

Pear Picking Porky
Spicy Piglet (Apple)
Cornetto King Cone
Flake Cone

Spice Bazaar's Tumeric Cone
Super Split
Flump Ice Cream
Wibbly Wobbly Wonder

Twister Peek-A-Blue
Ben and Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake
Hägen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dasse
Hagen-Das
Loop The Loop has been mentioned twice already so this must be it, at long last
Fat Frog

Mint Cornetto
Sparkles Lemon and Lime
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this beautiful 99
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this 99 (no flake though, pity)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this melting ice cream. Quick!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are an ice cream plopped on the ground
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are just a big bucket of liquid milk that's no where near becoming ice cream yet
Share your result:

