Quiz: Can you name these chocolates?

THERE’S NOW JUST two weeks left in Lent.

We’ve been putting anyone who has taken a vow to ditch junk food or sugar for Lent to the test in recent weeks, with quizzes on sweet treats, crisps, fizzy drinks, and biscuits.

You might not be able to detect the panic in my writing as I start to run out of classes of food to make quizzes about, but nonetheless, we’re turning to chocolates this week.

Celebrations Munchies

Merci Johnnie Walker Red Label: The Chocolate Black Magic Butlers Assorted Dark Chocolates

Green & Blacks Organic Dark Chocolate Angola Bar Peanut M&M's Terry's Chocolate Orange Bar

Smarties Smarties Buttons/Bites Terry's Chocolate Orange Wispa

Milky Way Magic Stars Time Out Hazelnut Orbs Toffifeeffeeeffiiffeeifieeeee

Cadbury Fruit & Nut Ritter Sport Whole Hazelnuts Nestlé Dairy Box Moser Roth Chocolate Box

Merci Finest Selection Lily O'Brien's Petit Indulgence Dairy Milk Buttons Animal Bar

Cadbury Animals Monkey Business Bites Galaxy Smooth Caramel Minstrels

Twirl Bites Caramilk Counters Cadbury's Rich European Chocolate Daim Bites

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Riesen Maltesers Teasers Celebrations

KitKat Lindt Lindor Milk Truffles Ferrero Roché Ferrero Rocher

Farrero Rocher Farrero Rocheé Milk Tray Ham Tray

Heroes Celebrations Riesen (again) Rolo

Scots Clan Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate Cadbury Seashell Symphony Nestlé Crustacean Calamity

Lily O'Brien Mollusc Medley I don't know the name, but those are the praline ones you get in Lidl, aren't they? Roses Skellig Chocolates

Caramello Walnut Whip Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Here, have a bath filled with Smarties You scored out of ! Here, have a prairie of M&Ms, as far as the eye can see You scored out of ! Here, have a bed of Roses You scored out of ! Here, have a skip filled with Quality Street You scored out of ! You are the Lindt Gold Bunny You scored out of ! Here, have an endless field of Lindor You scored out of ! Here, have a pile of chocolate chips the height of Carrauntoohil You scored out of ! Here, have a lifetime supply of off-brand Easter chocolate You scored out of ! Here, have a bar of chocolate (but it's a cheap one and tastes really weird) You scored out of ! Here, have several boxes of chocolates tipped into a suitcase You scored out of ! Here, have one square of stale chocolate