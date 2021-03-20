#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Can you name these chocolates?

Time to put that sweet tooth to use.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
THERE’S NOW JUST two weeks left in Lent.

We’ve been putting anyone who has taken a vow to ditch junk food or sugar for Lent to the test in recent weeks, with quizzes on sweet treats, crisps, fizzy drinks, and biscuits.

You might not be able to detect the panic in my writing as I start to run out of classes of food to make quizzes about, but nonetheless, we’re turning to chocolates this week.

Celebrations
Munchies

Merci
Johnnie Walker Red Label: The Chocolate
Black Magic
Butlers Assorted Dark Chocolates

Green & Blacks Organic Dark Chocolate
Angola Bar
Peanut M&M's
Terry's Chocolate Orange Bar

Smarties
Smarties Buttons/Bites
Terry's Chocolate Orange
Wispa

Milky Way Magic Stars
Time Out
Hazelnut Orbs
Toffifeeffeeeffiiffeeifieeeee

Cadbury Fruit & Nut
Ritter Sport Whole Hazelnuts
Nestlé Dairy Box
Moser Roth Chocolate Box

Merci Finest Selection
Lily O'Brien's Petit Indulgence
Dairy Milk Buttons
Animal Bar

Cadbury Animals
Monkey Business Bites
Galaxy Smooth Caramel
Minstrels

Twirl Bites Caramilk
Counters
Cadbury's Rich European Chocolate
Daim Bites

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate
Riesen
Maltesers Teasers
Celebrations

KitKat
Lindt Lindor Milk Truffles
Ferrero Roché
Ferrero Rocher

Farrero Rocher
Farrero Rocheé
Milk Tray
Ham Tray

Heroes
Celebrations
Riesen (again)
Rolo

Scots Clan
Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate
Cadbury Seashell Symphony
Nestlé Crustacean Calamity

Lily O'Brien Mollusc Medley
I don't know the name, but those are the praline ones you get in Lidl, aren't they?
Roses
Skellig Chocolates

Caramello
Walnut Whip
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a bath filled with Smarties
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a prairie of M&Ms, as far as the eye can see
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a bed of Roses
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a skip filled with Quality Street
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Lindt Gold Bunny
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Here, have an endless field of Lindor
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a pile of chocolate chips the height of Carrauntoohil
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a lifetime supply of off-brand Easter chocolate
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have a bar of chocolate (but it's a cheap one and tastes really weird)
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have several boxes of chocolates tipped into a suitcase
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Here, have one square of stale chocolate
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

