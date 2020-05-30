This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
Number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICU drops to 42, down from peak of 160

The peak of patients requiring ICU care occurred on 4 April, with 160 people in intensive care beds.

By Adam Daly Saturday 30 May 2020, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 7,067 Views 15 Comments
THE NUMBER OF confirmed cases of Covid-19 in intensive care units around the country has fallen to 42, according to the latest figures.

While Health Minister Simon Harris welcomed the latest figures, he sent well wishes to all those who were very sick and whose families were very worried. 

According to the latest data from the HSE, as 8pm last night, 42 people were being in treated in ICU.

The peak of patients requiring ICU care occurred on 4 April, with 160 people in intensive care beds.

The majority of ICU cases are in Dublin, with St James’s Hospital recording 7 patients as of last night. The Mater, Tallaght, and Beaumont all have recorded six patients in ICU each. 

There are currently 21 suspected cases of Covid-19 in the country’s ICUs – 9 of those are reported in South Tipperary Hospital. 

As of yesterday evening, there are 113 vacant critical care beds in the country and 270 occupied beds – including the 63 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients.

The number of confirmed cases in Irish hospitals is also down to 171, a drop of 22 on yesterday. 

Last night, the Department of Health confirmed a further six patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 39 new cases of the disease in Ireland. 

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been 24,876 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 1,645 people have died.  

Earlier today, The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation called for an urgent inquiry into the infection rate of Covid-19 among healthcare workers. 

The union says it not satisfied with the level of detail available on healthcare worker infection and has repeatedly asked for the regular publication of statistics to better identify how the virus is being transmitted and to take steps to eliminate infection risk.

The INMO said it will be meeting with the Simon Harris next week, during which “we will seek an urgent, independent inquiry into healthcare worker infection rates”.

