Ikea to open first Irish distribution centre

FURNITURE GIANT IKEA plans to open its first Irish distribution centre this year, the company has announced.

Details of expansion plans released today include the new distribution centre, additional ‘plan and order’ points in at least three counties, and the reopening of its children’s play area in the Ballymun store.

The distribution centre “will enable quicker fulfilment of IKEA products for customers in Ireland, with increased availability and delivery times reduced by more than half”, the company said.

It did not confirm the planned location of the centre.

Drogheda, Cork and Portlaoise can expect to see new plan and order points open this year. Existing points in Naas and St Stephen’s Green do not stock items to purchase in person but offer home delivery and an appointment service for advice on planning.

Meanwhile, the main store in Ballymun, Dublin 11 will be reopening its children’s play area, Småland, which was closed due to Covid-19.

The store’s departments for bedroom and children’s furniture will be “significantly” revamped in the coming months, the company said.