IKEA HAS OPENED a new store in Waterford city, in what will be the Swedish furniture retailer’s largest store outside Dublin.

The shop on the Tramore Road will be a ‘plan and order point’, where customers can get furnishing advice and help on interior design for their abode.

Six other similar stores are already operating around Ireland, including in Cork, Naas and Sligo.

Ikea says this new store in Waterford will be slightly different, as it will also feature a “dedicated section with 100 different IKEA products available for immediate purchase”.

At 840 m² – or 92 feet by 98 feet – it will be second in size only to Ikea’s Ballymun store.

Its first store on the island was in Belfast in 2007, which was followed south of the border two years later by its Ballymun outlet.