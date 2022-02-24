#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Thursday 24 February 2022
Almost 30,000 doses of ivermectin seized by health authorities last year

The HPRA warned people that having prescription medicines shipped into Ireland for personal use is illegal.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 24 Feb 2022, 4:15 PM
42 minutes ago 2,833 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Amy Lutz
Image: Shutterstock/Amy Lutz

HEALTH AUTHORITIES SEIZED over 28,000 units of ivermectin, a medicine typically used as a horse dewormer which has been incorrectly touted as a ‘cure’ for Covid-19, during 2021.

The figures were reported by the HPRA, who seized over 1.6 million doses of illegal medicine last year.

The HPRA warned people that the online supply of prescription medicines into Ireland is illegal and advised that people only seek medicine from authorised sources.

The body said that there is no guarantee of safety or quality when ordering online and that there are health dangers to the practice.

There were 28,302 units of Ivermectin detained by the HPRA in 2021, compared to 158 that were seized in 2020. 

Ivermectin is a horse dewormer – typically administered orally as a paste to animals – and widely used by Irish vets. It is conventionally used to treat parasitic worm infestations in horses as well as to treat skin conditions.

There are some forms of the drug that are licenced for human use in Ireland.

Research was carried out in 2020 to examine whether the drug had any impact on treating or preventing Covid-19. Top health authorities around the world have said that there is still insufficient evidence that the medicine is effective against the virus.

The drug has been touted as a cure for Covid-19 by figures within the anti-lockdown movement and by celebrities, including podcaster Joe Rogan.

A HSE spokesperson previously told The Journal that ivermectin is not an approved treatment for Covid-19.

“Ivermectin is not an approved treatment for Covid-19 in Ireland or anywhere and while small studies have been done, none suggested that this agent will have any benefit.”

The US Food and Drug Administration has previously said that it received “multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalisation, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock”.

In the last 12 months, there were 1,604,589 million doses of illicit medicines seized by the HPAR, with the biggest portion of drugs seized being sedatives.

Of the 1.6 million, 741,492 doses of sedatives were seized by the HPRA, which is 46% of the total drugs seized.

Anabolic steroids had the second highest number of doses seized, with 204,843 units being detained, while 161,670 doses of analgesic medicines were seized.

103,816 units of erectile dysfunction medicines were also seized by the HPRA.

In total, there were 56,385 units of Covid-19 medicines seized.

Grainne Power, the Director of Compliance with the HPRA said that the high number of illicit medicines detected in 2021 was very concerning.

“Every single one of the tablets, capsules and vials intercepted during 2021 was important. Our detentions disrupt the illicit market and we continue with our ongoing work in this area to disrupt the flow of counterfeit and falsified medicines into Ireland,” said Power.

We know that those who seek to profit from illegal medicines have little regard for the health of the end users they are supplying. Our goal, with a focus on impacting both supply and demand, is to protect the public from the risks associated with products for which there are no guarantees as to what they contain or under what conditions they have been manufactured

There were five prosecutions initiated in 2021 related to the seizure of illicit medicines, three of which were for anabolic steroids.

The HPRA has said that they work closely with the Gardaí and with Revenue’s Customs Service to tackle the supply of illegal medicines into Ireland.

Additional reporting by Garreth MacNamee

Tadgh McNally
