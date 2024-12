OVER 30 YEARS after the disappearance of Imelda Keenan, her family and gardaí are renewing their appeal for any information that could help them understand what happened to her.

Imelda’s brother, Gerry Keenan, is due to appear on Crimecall on RTÉ One this evening to appeal for help and discuss the struggle of searching for his sister.

Gardaí say Imelda was last seen on 3 January 1994 at the age of 22. She was originally from Mountmellick in County Laois but was living and studying in Waterford at the time she went missing.

Describing the family’s loss, Gerry says that the pain they still endure now is “much the same as the weekend our sister went missing”.

“After 30 years, the light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting darker and darker.”

Imelda was one of nine siblings. After visiting her older brother Gerry in Waterford as a child, she later moved there to finish school and subsequently signed up for a computer course.

She has been described as a quiet girl who enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her family.

At the time she went missing, Imelda was 22 years old. She was approximately 5’3” with a slim build and long, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If Imelda is still alive, she would now be 53 years old.

Superintendent Gavin Hegarty will tell Crimecall this evening that despite “numerous enquiries over the course of the 31 years”, gardaí have not been able “to establish what has happened to Imelda in that intervening period.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.