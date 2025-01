GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED an appeal for information on the case of Imelda Keenan, a 22-year-old woman who went missing from Waterford city on this day 31 years ago.

Originally from Mountmellick, Co Laois, Imelda was reportedly last seen at the corner of the Tower Hotel and Lombard Street in Waterford on Monday 3 January, 1994.

Imelda had moved to Waterford and was living with her boyfriend. On the day she vanished, she is reported to have left her apartment at 1:30pm on nearby William Street.

In a statement released to mark the anniversary of her disappearance, Gardaí said that Imelda was reported missing by her family the following day.

If Imelda is still alive, she would now be 53-years-old. A computer generated photo has been released to mark the anniversary, depicting how Imelda might appear now.

The Garda Press Office has released this photo of Imelda Keenan as she might appear now.

“Imelda was known for her quiet demeanor, her love of music and her strong family ties,” Superintendent Gavin Hegarty said.

“Despite extensive investigations spanning 31 years, the silence surrounding her fate remains unbroken. We continue to urge anyone with information or the ability to assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Family’s campaign

Last October, Imelda’s family met with gardaí to seek the case to be upgraded to a murder inquiry. The family told media subsequently that they were informed it would remain as a missing person investigation, but that “fresh eyes” would examine the case.

The family has pointed to evidence around the case that they believe warrants further investigation. These include allegations that her Imelda’s Christmas presents at the time of her disappearance were unopened, despite it being over a week after Christmas Day when she went missing.

A public meeting held in January last year – marking the 30th anniversary – heard that visits by Imelda’s family to her William Street apartment in Waterford during Christmas 1993 also went unanswered.