Dublin: 15°C Monday 22 August 2022
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged with terrorism offences

The former cricketer came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan.

By Press Association Monday 22 Aug 2022, 6:39 AM
26 minutes ago 1,394 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5845986
Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan
Image: AP
Image: AP

PAKISTANI POLICE HAVE filed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country as he holds mass rallies seeking to return to office.

The terrorism charges come over a speech the 69-year-old gave in Islamabad in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge, alleging that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest.

Khan himself appeared to still be free and had not immediately addressed the police charge sheet being lodged against him. Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan’s political party, published online videos showing supporters surrounding his home to potentially stop police from reaching it.

Khan came to power in 2018, promising to break the pattern of family rule in Pakistan. His opponents contend he was elected with help from the powerful military, which has ruled the country for half of its 75-year history.

After his ouster in April in a no-confidence vote by the Pakistani parliament, Khan alleged without providing evidence that the military took part in a US plot to oust him.

Washington, the Pakistani military and the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have all denied the claim. Khan has also been carrying out a series of mass rallies trying to pressure Sharif’s government.

On Sunday, the internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks said internet services in the country blocked access to YouTube after Khan broadcast a live speech on the platform despite a ban issued by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

