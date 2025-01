THE FIRST DAY of the new Dáil did not go as expected.

Proceedings in Leinster House were suspended twice throughout the course of a chaotic day in Irish politics, before the session was abandoned completely.

Opposition parties refused to proceed with the business of voting for a new Taoiseach due to the presence of government-supporting TDs in an Opposition group in the Dáil.

Members of the incoming government said an agreement had been reached on how to resolve the issue. The Opposition party leaders said that no such agreement was made.

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow morning to see where things stand.

Here are some standout images from a very unusual day in the Dáil:

Protesters gathered outside the Dáil calling on the government to take stronger action against Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As TDs arrived at Leinster House today, there were protesters advocating for a number of different causes outside the front gates.

Protestors demand the new Government ban Greyhound racing Rolling News Rolling News

Among the issues were Ireland’s relationship with Israel and government support for greyhound racing.

Social Democrats spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore speaks to protestors with a loud speaker outside Leinster House Rolling News Rolling News

Jennifer Whitmore of the Social Democrats addressed the protesters with a loudspeaker.

Danny Healy-Rae speaks on his phone inside Leinster House this morning. XXX XXX

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy The Journal The Journal

The new Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy struggled to keep a lid on things as opposition TDs asked for an update on the situation regarding the Regional Independents’s position on the Opposition benches.

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett The Journal The Journal

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn The Journal The Journal

Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the Dáil should be suspended until the issue was resolved. He repeatedly made reference to independent TD Michael Lowry, who was seated on the Opposition side of the house despite his support for the government.

Independent TDs Michael Lowry (left) and Barry Heneghan The Journal The Journal

Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris The Journal The Journal

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy The Journal The Journal

After a number of opposition TDs refused to take their seats, the new Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy failed to get things under control and suspended the Dáil for 15 minutes.

Scenes of disorder in the Dáil The Journal The Journal

The decision was met with more shouting from the Opposition benches.

When the TDs returned, things quickly descended into yet more chaos when the Ceann Comhairle ignored Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s attempt to make a point of order.

Murphy suspended the session again, this time for 30 minutes.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton The Journal The Journal

When the TDs came back for a third time, the government whip Hildegarde Naughton said that an agreement had been made on how to proceed. This was refuted from across the aisle.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald The Journal The Journal

Things got truly out of hand when the Ceann Comhairle ignored petitions from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and tried to press on with a vote for the Taoiseach.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy exits the chamber for a third time. The Journal The Journal

Ultimately, Murphy couldn’t get a handle on the situation and suspended the Dáil for a third time, saying it would resume the following morning.

Simon Harris, Micheál Martin and Hildegarde Naughton address the media outside the Department of the Taoiseach Alan Rowlette Alan Rowlette

Then the Taoiseach and Taoiseach-in-waiting came out to face the media, accusing the opposition parties of subverting the constitution.

Cian O'Callaghan (Soc Dems), Michael Collins (Independent Ireland), Ivana Bacik (Labour), Mary Lou McDonald, Richard Boyd Barrett (PBP) speak to media outside Leinster House Rolling News Rolling News

Then the media were met by an unusual sight; the leaders of every opposition party and grouping standing together, putting on a united front.

They all rejected the government’s claim that an agreement was made on how to resolve the issue of the government-supporting TDs’ speaking time, and argued that the government could resolve the situation by offering the independents some of theirs.