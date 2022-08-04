Inbound private cars banned from major Dublin road starting Monday

The diversion will be in place until early next year. File photo.

The diversion will be in place until early next year. File photo.

FROM MONDAY, PRIVATE traffic will be banned from travelling inbound on North Strand Road from Fairview to the Five Lamps.

The diversion on the major traffic artery is due to be in place until early next year and is being implemented to facilitate the construction of the Clontarf to city centre project, which prioritises cycle paths and bus lanes.

Inbound vehicles will be diverted from the North Strand down Ballybough Road. Cars can continue into the city centre at Summerhill or rejoin North Strand Road at the Five Lamps by travelling along Portland Row.

The road will remain open inbound to buses, cyclists, pedestrians and taxis. The outbound route will remain open to private cars as it will operate as normal.

Commuters are being warned that increased journey times can be expected in the area. Drivers are being asked to plan their journey in advance and to consider alternative modes of transport – such as cycling, walking, Dublin Bus, DART and train services.

Dublin City Council said it is currently rolling out a public information campaign to ensure residents and route users are fully aware of the alterations.

Advertisement

The outbound route will operate as normal. Source: Dublin City Council

Further changes will be introduced later this month which will see traffic reduced to one lane in each direction under Clontarf Road railway bridge. This will be in place until the end of the year.

Dublin City Council’s Andy Walsh said the works represent a “major step up” in the construction of the Clontarf to city centre project.

“While there will be some disruption to regular traffic flows, we are working to ensure everyone is as informed about the changes as soon as possible before they take place. We ask that anyone using the route plans their journeys in light of the changes, and use alternative modes of transport where possible,” Walsh said.

The Clontarf bike and bus lane scheme got underway at the end of March and has a budget of €62.5 million.

The overall length of the project is 2.7 kilometres and Dublin City Council says it will provide eight kilometres of pedestrian walkways, six kilometres of cycle paths and 5.4km of bus lanes.

It will run from the Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf to the Talbot Street junction on Amiens Street. Underground services, including watermains, and urban greenery will also be delivered as part of the project.

A total of 70 new trees are set to be delivered as part of the works as 114 will be planted and 44 will be cut down. There will also be 54 less car parking spaces along the route when the works are complete.