Man in hospital with burn injuries following Dublin housing estate disturbance

A MAN IS in hospital after receiving burn injuries when he was allegedly set alight during a violent dispute in Dublin this evening.

At 5.15pm gardaí and other emergency services went to Thornton Heights in Dublin 8 where they found the man injured.

The victim, who is in his 30s, is understood to have been burned in the incident involving a large group of men.

“During the incident, a male in his 30s suffered serious burn injuries. The male is currently receiving medical treatment in St James’s Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Gardaí have sealed off a number of locations and have appealed for anyone with information to make contact with investigating Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any person who may have video recordings of the incident or any road users who were in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore between 5pm to 6pm and who may have video footage (dash-cam or other form) to make this available to Gardaí,” the spokesperson added.