JOBSEEKERS’ WEBSITE INDEED pulled out of sponsoring the Dublin Pride Parade this year, The Journal has learned.

Indeed, which has sponsored the event for many years, decided to take a step back this year, Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride CEO Jamie Kenny confirmed.

The firm was listed as a sponsor on the website as early as January this year, archival images of the website show, but the company logo has since been removed. Kenny said it was the company’s decision to take a step back.

“We are however aware that a number of companies are faced with the consequences or [uncertainty] based on tariffs at the minute, so there may be financial considerations they need to make, especially if they rely on US governmental contracts,” he said.

“It is case-by-case and not as clear-cut or simple as it may seem,” he added.

It is understood that the decision by Indeed not to sponsor the event this year was separate to US tariffs. A spokesperson for the company did not respond to requests or calls for comment from The Journal before publication.

It comes as corporate sponsors for pride parades in the US have backed away from the events as the Trump administration in Washington has sought to scrap diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) programmes at public and private bodies.

One parade in the UK faces being axed due to a sponsor exodus, BBC News reported last month.

In Dublin, a number of large, multinational companies that previously partnered and sponsored the pride event here have not been listed on the website this year.

Kenny told The Journal that a few companies have decided to no longer partner with the event, adding that it is “disappointing” to see companies withdraw.

He said that “this is in part due to decisions we made based on the high values we expect from any organisation joining the Parade, and in part based on the anti DEI policies of the Trump administration”.

It is understood that a number of companies have also been turned away by organisers after they offered to financially sponsor the event in recent years, for a variety of reasons.

Kenny said the parade’s focus will be on supporting workers who “up to now have had their connection to the community facilitated by their employers”.

“We would like to send a clear message to any workers impacted that you are always welcome at Dublin Pride,” he added.

Some large firms will continue to host separate events for employees during the parade, it is understood.

“Thankfully, the vast majority of companies who join the Parade each year have renewed their commitment to diversity and inclusion and will be with us on O’Connell Street at the end of June,” Kenny added.