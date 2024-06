EARLY ON TALLIES of voting in the historic Directly Elected Mayoral (DEM) election in Limerick had IND candidate John Moran, at 25%, and looking very hard to beat.

However, with the former General Secretary at the Department of Finance having been reined back to 22% as the afternoon came, the gap between the runners and riders at the Limerick Racecourse count centre had narrowed.

Independent runner Helen O’Donnell, was holding steady in second place on 17%, while big mover, as tallies raced on was Dee Ryan FF, who was gaining on the other two front runners on 15%.

A seasoned Fine Gael party hack suggested O’Donnell, who is a former parliamentary party chairperson of Fine Gael and her late husband Tom O’Donnell was a TD and MEP for the party, would hope to pick up transfers from Daniel Butler, a former mayor of Limerick who was still in the field himself, on 12%, according to the tally.

The votes will be counted Monday.

“I would hope to get transfers, but it’s too early to say, but it will definitely go down to transfers,” Ms O’Donnell said.

“I know John Moran is polling well, but I’;m not doing tp badly either, and it will go down to the wire, I’m delighted with what my tally people are telling me because I have never done this before,” she added.

Sitting Limerick TDs Maurice Quinlivan SF and Brian Leddin GP did not appear to be pushing forward into the parade ring, although Quinlivan was still visible in the chasing pack at 11%.

On (3%) of the votes tallied, Leddin, however, will be disappointed that his vision of a liveable city with new transport links had failed to garner more traction with the electorate.

Leddin was in a group of candidates bringing up the rear, including sitting Councillors, Frankie Daly IND (6%), Conor Sheehan LAB (3%), Elisa O’Donovan S-DEM (3%).

Some suggest that with a lot of non-transferable votes, whichever candidate is elected to the historic first DEM role, they would likely to do it without reaching the quota.

With something of a grain of rice between the top three of Moran, O’Donnell and Ryan, all eyes will be on the vote of FG candidate and former Limerick mayor Daniel Butler, who the tally people had on 12%.

Fine Gael kept their silkes for Mr Butler and did not support Helen O’Donnell as their candidate, despite her being a former chairperson of the parliamentary party and her late husband, Tom O’Donnell, securing both a Dail seat and European Parliament seat for Fine Gael previously.

However, sources across the government parties said they expected O’Donnell to be transfer friendly.

It may not be enough though to pull Moran, and perhaps Ryan back, from the finishing post.

Speaking at the count centre, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, who during his campaign, told Limerick city and county he would be a “champion” for them, said he was “happy” with his standing in the race.

“It’s too early too call it,” Mr Quinlivan said.